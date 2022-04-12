Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Story (illness) is likely out for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Barring a dramatic turnaround in his condition leading up to Wednesday's 1:10 p.m. ET opening pitch, Story will wind up missing the entire series in Detroit and his fourth straight game overall. The fact that Story traveled with the team for the road trip is an encouraging sign, but the 29-year-old likely needs more time to regain strength after a case of the flu depleted him. Jonathan Arauz is the leading candidate to pick up another start at the keystone Wednesday.