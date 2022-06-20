Story went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run Sunday in the Red Sox's 6-4 win over the Cardinals.

Story's second-inning, two-out blast off St. Louis starter Andre Pallante ended a 20-game home-run drought, during which the 29-year-old contributed only six extra-base hits (all doubles). Aside from a one-week stretch in late May in which he slugged seven home runs and drove in 21, Story's first season in Boston has largely been a disappointment. He'll enter Monday's series opener against the Tigers with a .221/.304/.411 slash line and a 31.2 percent strikeout rate, his highest percentage since the 2017 campaign.