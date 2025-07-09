Story went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Colorado.

Story broke a scoreless tie with his RBI single in the sixth inning before ripping a three-run shot in the seventh. He's gone deep four times in his last eight games and eight times since the start of June. The veteran shortstop ended May with an abysmal .585 OPS but has since gone 40-for-127 (.315) with 13 multi-hit performances in 33 games. Story is now slashing .252/.291/.414 with 26 extra-base hits and 57 RBI.