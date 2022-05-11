Story batted sixth and went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Atlanta.

Story was dropped to sixth in the order amid a 1-for-16 slump that's included 10 strikeouts and ornery fans at Fenway Park. It was the second time within the last week he's been dropped, and it appeared to help. Story padded Boston's two-run lead in the ninth inning when he laced a two-run single with the bases loaded -- the latest sign the second baseman's bat may be emerging from a season-opening slumber. "Good at-bats, good swing, good path. It's just one of those, he had the bases loaded at the end," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "Like I said before, that's the nature of the game. But I think overall, a lot of good at-bats." Story is one of several struggling hitters on a team that entered Tuesday's contest averaging 3.3 runs per game.