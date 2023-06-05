Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Story (elbow) could be activated from the 60-day injured list to serve as a designated hitter before he's ready to play the field, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Though the outcome still appears somewhat unlikely, it's notable that Cora didn't outright dismiss the possibility of Story returning to action in a non-defensive role. Now just under five months removed from undergoing an internal bracing procedure on his right elbow, Story has been cleared to resume throwing from 105 feet out at the Red Sox's spring training complex in Florida, and he's also been taking batting practice in the cage. He'll rejoin the Red Sox next week as the organization maps out the next steps in his rehab program.