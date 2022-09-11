Story was removed from Sunday's game against the Orioles in the bottom of the seventh inning due to left heel pain, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Story grounded into a double play to end the top of the seventh inning, and he was replaced defensively to begin the bottom half of the frame. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He'll be able to rest during Boston's scheduled day off Monday, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees.