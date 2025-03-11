Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that he expects Story (back) to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Twins, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Story's back tightened up on him Tuesday while he was taking pregame grounders, forcing him to be scratched from the lineup. However, there is no concern about the injury and it sounds like it will be just a one-day absence. Story has had a superb spring training thus far, collecting a 1.355 OPS with two home runs.