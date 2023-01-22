Story (elbow) believes he will be able to play in 2023, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on the UCL in his right elbow in the middle of January. The infielder is expected to miss at least 4-6 months while he recovers from the procedure, but that timeline does give him an opportunity to return at some point this summer. While Story is out, it appears that Enrique Hernandez will see the majority of his playing time at shortstop, but Boston had made it known they are looking for help in the middle of their infield.