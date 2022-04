Story went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Scoring opportunities were rare for Boston, which managed just three hits during the game. Enrique Hernandez and Story hit back-to-back doubles in the third to produce the team's first run. Story's double extended his hit streak to six games and gave him three RBI in the last two contests.