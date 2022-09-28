Story (heel) is scheduled to hit against rehabbing starting pitcher Kutter Crawford (shoulder) in a simulated game Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Story, who has been sidelined since Sept. 11 with a left heel contusion, is still angling to play again in 2022, though the Red Sox don't plan to activate him from the 10-day injured list until Monday at the soonest. Facing live pitching marks a step in the right direction for Story, but he'll still need to resume defensive drills and a running program before the Red Sox sign off on his return.