Story went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Thursday's 8-0 loss to the Angels.

Story had built momentum over the previous three games, but Shohei Ohtani put an end to that, handing the second baseman a golden sombrero. The Fenway Faithful let Story know they were not pleased with the performance, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, but his teammates and manager have his back. Story is batting .210 with a .293 OBP, .296 slugging percentage and .589 OPS over 21 games. He's still seeking his first home run.