Story is the top internal option to start at shortstop for the Red Sox following the departure of Xander Bogaerts, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Story returning to his natural position isn't a slam dunk, though, given concerns about his throwing arm. It's still possible the team opts to keep him at second base and either acquire a shortstop from outside the organization or put Enrique Hernandez there. As Cotillo points out, Story ranked in the 97th percentile in outs above average at second base but just the eighth percentile in arm strength.