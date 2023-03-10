Story (elbow) fielded grounders Thursday in Red Sox camp, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It was his first time doing any on-field baseball activity since he underwent internal brace surgery in January to repair the UCL in his right elbow. "It's something small in the grand scheme of things," Story said Friday. "But in the progression it's big ... It was a good day." The positive step here is encouraging, but there remains no exact timetable for when the 30-year-old infielder might return to action for Boston. He can be ruled out through at least the first half of the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Targeting second-half return•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Expects to play in 2023•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Undergoes elbow procedure•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Favorite to start at shortstop•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Season likely over•