Story went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Story singled, swiped second and scored in the first inning before launching a three-run blast in the third.The 32-year-old has been outstanding in August, piling up seven multi-hit efforts along with five extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and five steals across 14 games. He's now slashing .260/.304/.426 with 19 homers, 79 RBI, 70 runs and 22 steals across 494 plate appearances in what has been one of this season's best comeback campaigns.