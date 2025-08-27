Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Orioles.

The shortstop took Kyle Bradish deep in the second inning, giving Lucas Giolito all the run support he would need. It's the third time this season Story has a homer and a steal in the same game, with two of those performances coming in the second half of August. On the month, he's slashing .303/.374/.494 with four of his 21 home runs and six of his 23 steals on the year, adding 18 runs and 18 RBI in 23 contests.