Story went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Cardinals.

The shortstop entered Sunday batting .131 with a .354 OPS, so it's been a struggle for Story across the first two-plus weeks of the 2026 season. Sunday marked his first multi-hit game of the campaign, and he upped his slash line to .182/.188/.273 with the four-hit afternoon. Story singled and scored in the second inning, singled again in the third, singled to lead off the fifth and had a two-run double in the ninth to pad the Boston lead. Through 69 plate appearances, Story has one homer, 11 RBI, four runs scored and a 1:21 BB:K.