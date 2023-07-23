Story (elbow) went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in his second rehab game Saturday at Double-A Portland, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Story began his rehab assignment with a bang Friday, slugging a three-run homer and drawing a walk while scoring two runs. It has been 10 months since he last played regularly in live games, though, so some rust should be expected. The 30-year-old infielder remains on track to make his 2023 debut with the Red Sox around the beginning of August.
