Red Sox's Trevor Story: Fuels win with three RBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Story went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Royals.
The shortstop broke open a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning with a two-run single, before adding another RBI knock in the seventh. Story has been able to stay healthy in 2025, and the production has followed -- his 72 RBI through 111 games represent his highest totals in both categories since 2021, his last season as a Rockie, and Story sits two homers and one steal away from his fourth career 20-20 campaign.
