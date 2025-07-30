Story went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Minnesota.

Story knocked a two-run homer in the third inning before tacking on an RBI double in the ninth. He snapped a 15-game homerless drought, during which he posted an unsightly .523 OPS. The veteran shortstop is up to 16 home runs this season, tying his best output since joining the Red Sox prior to the 2022 campaign. Story is slashing .247/.287/.405 with 64 RBI and has hit .283 (53-for-187) since the start of June.