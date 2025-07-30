Red Sox's Trevor Story: Goes deep, drives in three
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Story went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Minnesota.
Story knocked a two-run homer in the third inning before tacking on an RBI double in the ninth. He snapped a 15-game homerless drought, during which he posted an unsightly .523 OPS. The veteran shortstop is up to 16 home runs this season, tying his best output since joining the Red Sox prior to the 2022 campaign. Story is slashing .247/.287/.405 with 64 RBI and has hit .283 (53-for-187) since the start of June.
More News
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Swipes bag in multi-hit game•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Drives in four runs•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Productive series in D.C.•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Smashes homer in win•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Logs multiple RBI in loss•