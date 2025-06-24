Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Monday in a loss to the Angels.

Story hit the only homer in the contest for the Red Sox, swatting a 387-foot solo shot to left field in the sixth inning. The multi-hit performance was the veteran shortstop's eighth in June, and he's batting a strong .289 this month with four home runs, 16 RBI and two stolen bases through 19 contests. Story has notched 11 homers and 11 thefts on the season, making him one of seven major-league shortstops to reach double digits in both categories.