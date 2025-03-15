Story (back) is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The veteran shortstop was scratched early in the week due to back tightness but is ready to return to game action this weekend. Injuries remain a concern for Story given that he's played in just 69 games across the past two seasons, but he's currently healthy and on track to serve as Boston's shortstop for Opening Day.
More News
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Hitting in simulated game•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Likely back in action Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Expected back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Scratched with tight back•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Slugs two homers•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Out for regular-season finale•