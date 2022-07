Manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Story is still experiencing discomfort in his right hand, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Cora didn't elaborate any further on Story's situation, but the skipper's comments would seem to suggest the 29-year-old won't be an option for this weekend's series with the Brewers. Story's ongoing absence should pave the way for Yolmer Sanchez and Jeter Downs to pick up more work at second base.