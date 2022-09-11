Story went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 17-4 win over the Orioles.

Story accounted for the 17th and final run in Saturday's trouncing of the Orioles when Enrique Hernandez singled him home. Story also knocked in a few runs of his own including Xander Bogaerts in the fourth inning and Abraham Almonte in the eighth. His final RBI came on a bases loaded walk in the ninth that scored Almonte again. The veteran second baseman has improved his batting average from .232 to .240 this month thanks to three multi-hit games and a .313/.371/.531 slash line.