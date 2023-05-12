Story (elbow) has been hitting and throwing at the Red Sox' spring training complex in Florida, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Story's rehab from an internal bracing procedure of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow has gone well to this point. He's still in the relatively early stages of what will be a long road to recovery, but the infielder has a chance to play a good amount for the Red Sox in the second half if all progresses as expected.