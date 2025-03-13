Now Playing

Story (back) is hitting in a simulated game against Walker Buehler on Thursday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Story last played in a Grapefruit League game March 9, as he's been dealing with back tightness. However, the fact that he's able to play in a simulated game suggests he's on track to return to the Red Sox' lineup Saturday versus Atlanta as hoped.

