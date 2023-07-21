Story (elbow) went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in his rehab debut Friday at Double-A Portland.

Story also played five innings at shortstop in a promising start to what is likely to be a lengthy minor-league rehab stint. He's expected to serve as Portland's designated hitter Saturday before then logging five more innings at shortstop Sunday. The 30-year-old infielder has been out all season while recovering from January internal brace surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow.