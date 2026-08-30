Both Story and Roman Anthony (finger) are expected to be reinstated from the injured list ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Story and Anthony were both with Triple-A Worcester for rehab assignments this weekend. They are travelling to New York to join the Red Sox ahead of Sunday's series finale, and it looks like they will be on the 26-man roster heading into the final weeks of the regular season. Story was rounding into shape at the plate prior to being shelved by a sports hernia, and he should reclaim his everyday role at shortstop upon his return.