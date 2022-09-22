Story was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left heel contusion Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 19, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Story has been sidelined with his heel injury for over a week, and he'll miss at least another week after the Red Sox opted to place him on the injured list. While the 29-year-old will be eligible to return as early as Sept. 29, it's possible that he'll be shut down for the remainder of the season since Boston isn't in the playoff picture. Bobby Dalbec was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, and Christian Arroyo should see increased playing time at second base while Story is unavailable.