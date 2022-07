Story (finger) was placed on the injured list with a bruised right hand Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Story has been out since being hit in the hand by a pitch Tuesdays against Tampa Bay. The decision to place him on the injured list won't cost him many days due to the All-Star break. The move can be backdated to Wednesday, meaning he'll be eligible to return for the second game of the second half. Connor Wong was recalled to take his place on the roster.