Story had to leave Friday's game against the Angels after injuring his left shoulder, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Story landed awkwardly on his left shoulder after attempting to make a diving grab at a ground ball in the top of the fourth inning. He looked to be in a considerable amount of pain as he walked off the field, and a trip to the injured list may be coming for the 31-year-old infielder. Should Story have to sit out for an extended period of time, Pablo Reyes would likely take on most of the work at shortstop, though Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) may also fill in once he returns from the IL.