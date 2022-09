Story went 3-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Story erased a Boston deficit in the bottom of the first inning with his three-run blast, the 16th homer of the season for the second baseman. He's hit safely in six of seven games since coming off the injured list, going 13-for-28 with five extra-base hits, four RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases.