Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated that the club will announce Tuesday when Story (elbow) will begin his minor-league rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

By all indications, Story is on the verge of playing in games in the minors. The big questions now are when, where exactly and for how long? It's possible Story will have to work his way up the ladder in the minor leagues, and he could potentially need close to the full 20 days afforded to him on the rehab assignment. Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right elbow in January and the Red Sox need him to show he can throw well enough with that elbow to play in the field upon his return.