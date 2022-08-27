Story (wrist) will likely be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Story concluded his two-game rehab assignment Thursday, and he went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, three runs and three RBI during his time with the minor-league club. He was evaluated by Boston's medical staff Friday and will likely be able to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's matchup against Tampa Bay.