Red Sox's Trevor Story: Logs multiple hits in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Story went 2-for-6 with an RBI in Monday's 10-8 extra-innings loss to Tampa Bay.
Story's bat continued to show life, as he logged a third consecutive multi-hit game. His revival started in the final two games of the Yankees' series, and the shortstop has gone 7-for-15 with a home run, a double and three RBI over that stretch. His season average is up to .229, its highest point since May 20.
