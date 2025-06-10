Story went 2-for-6 with an RBI in Monday's 10-8 extra-innings loss to Tampa Bay.

Story's bat continued to show life, as he logged a third consecutive multi-hit game. His revival started in the final two games of the Yankees' series, and the shortstop has gone 7-for-15 with a home run, a double and three RBI over that stretch. His season average is up to .229, its highest point since May 20.