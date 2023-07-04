Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Tuesday that he's encouraged by how Story's (elbow) rehab is going, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

"He's feeling good, he's throwing the ball well... he's making some tough throws... It's looking good, it's looking good," Cora said. "I don't want to get too excited, let's put it that way." Story -- who is coming back from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow -- is slated to take batting practice Tuesday. He's expected to be ready to return at shortstop for the Red Sox sometime in August, although the club has not yet ruled out bringing him back earlier as a designated hitter.