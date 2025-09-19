default-cbs-image
Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics.

Story continued to show a productive September bat, logging a fourth consecutive multi-hit effort and upped his OPS to 1.023 for the month. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the normally sure-handed defender committed two errors that contributed to two unearned runs. The home run gave him 25 for the season to go along with 93 RBI and 31 steals.

