Story (elbow) will remain on assignment with Triple-A Worcester through the weekend, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The plan calls for Story to DH on Saturday before playing shortstop for the WooSox on Sunday. Worcester is then off Monday, and Story's 20-day rehab window closes Wednesday, so the shortstop seems likely to be back with the Red Sox at some point next week. He recently expressed a desire to remain on his rehab assignment as he tries to shake the rust after the long layoff from an internal bracing procedure.