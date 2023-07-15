Story (elbow) won't begin a rehab assignment this weekend but will be re-evaluated early next week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Reports from early July indicated that Story had a shot to begin his rehab assignment immediately after the break, but that was never officially confirmed as a definite plan, so the fact that he's not quite ready doesn't necessarily count as a setback. If he's cleared for game action early next week, he'll still have a chance to return sometime in early August.