Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow on Monday was noncommital when asked whether Story was the team's starting shortstop in 2027, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Story has one year and $25 million remaining on his contract (plus a $5 million buyout of a $25 million team option for 2028), and is coming off an injury-shortened 2026 campaign that saw him slash just .235/.271/.351 with five homers over 64 games. Slated to turn 34 on Sunday, Story has played fewer than 100 games in four of his first five seasons in Boston. Top prospect Franklin Arias is an option to take over at shortstop in 2027, possibly by Opening Day, but the Red Sox also haven't ruled out adding an upgrade at shortstop from outside the organization. If that happens, Story could shift to second base or the bench.