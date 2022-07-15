Story (finger) isn't starting Friday's game against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Story will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with a finger injury. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Jeter Downs will start at the keystone and bat ninth Friday.
