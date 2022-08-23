Story (wrist) will report to Double-A Portland on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Story was cleared to resume game action for the first time since July 12 after he was able to take batting practice Tuesday without any renewed discomfort in his fractured right wrist, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The Red Sox haven't specified how long Story's rehab assignment will last, but he'll presumably need multiple games to regain his timing at the plate and get comfortable in the field again after being sidelined with the injury for the past five weeks.