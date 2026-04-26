Red Sox's Trevor Story: Out of lineup Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Story isn't in Boston's starting lineup Sunday against Baltimore, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Story has struggled to a .532 OPS and a 31.1 percent strikeout rate through 119 plate appearances this season, but he's kept an everyday role in the lineup. Boston shook up its coaching staff following Saturday's win, and Story voiced his displeasure with that decision, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, though it's not clear if that has anything to do with his absence from the lineup Sunday. Andruw Monasterio is drawing a start at shortstop in Story's stead.
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