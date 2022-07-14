Story (finger) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Manager Alex Cora already implied Wednesday that Story wouldn't be available for the final two contests of the series in Tampa Bay, so the second baseman's absence from the starting nine for the second day in a row comes as little surprise. Jeter Downs will pick up another start in place of Story, who disclosed Wednesday that he's unsure if he'll be able to avoid a trip to the injured list ahead of the All-Star break, per Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican. Story was removed from Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay after he was hit by a pitch on the knuckle of his right ring finger.