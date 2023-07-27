Story (elbow) started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a double and was hit by a pitch for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Story, who moved up to the WooSox after playing three rehab games at Double-A Portland, has served in the field for three of the four rehab games thus far. Red Sox manager Alex Cora suggested Story could return to Boston this coming weekend, and MLB.com reports he'll start at shortstop immediately upon his activation from the injured list. It had been speculated that Story would initially serve as the designated hitter before playing the field.