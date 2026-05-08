Story went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Rays.

Story has gone 11-for-45 (.244) over his last 11 games, but he's also racked up 14 strikeouts with just one extra-base hit and two steals in that span. The shortstop has struggled significantly so far, batting .204 with a .528 OPS, four steals, two home runs, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles over 36 contests. The Red Sox haven't done well as a team, and Story's large contract gives him a bit more leeway to stay in the lineup, especially since other options at shortstop like Andruw Monasterio and Isiah Kiner-Falefa aren't hitting any better.