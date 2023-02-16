Story was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday due to right elbow ulnar collateral ligament repair.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster. Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his UCL in January and is expected to be sidelined at least until the second half of the season. With Story out, Enrique Hernandez will handle shortstop and Christian Arroyo will cover second base, at least until Adalberto Mondesi (knee) is ready.
