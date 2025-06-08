Story went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and five RBI in a 10-7 win against the Yankees on Saturday.

Story produced a bases-clearing double in the third inning, and he added a pair of insurance runs with a single in the ninth. The five RBI marked a season high for the veteran shortstop and equaled the number of runs he had plated over his previous 15 games combined. This was also Story's first three-hit performance since April 21, and he's still slashing a modest .222/.268/.331 on the season.