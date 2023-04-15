Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Story (elbow) has begun playing catch, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The manager could put a strict timetable on Story's return, but it's reasonable to expect him to be playing at some point following the All-Star break. Story underwent a procedure described as an internal bracing of the right ulnar collateral ligament.
