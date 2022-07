Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in the Red Sox's 4-0 win over the Rays.

After stepping out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale with the Cubs, Story checked back into the starting nine Monday and came through with his first multi-hit effort since June 26. Story appears to have settled in as the Red Sox's No. 6 hitter, as he'll make his eighth straight start out of that spot in the batting order Tuesday, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.