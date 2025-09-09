Red Sox's Trevor Story: Pops homer in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Athletics.
Story homered in the first inning, and that's all Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet needed. It was the 24th home run of the season for Story, who has six multi-hit efforts, four home runs and a .998 OPS over his last 13 games.
